Russell Wilson “an animal about” improving conditioning this offseason

Posted by Josh Alper on June 29, 2017, 9:46 AM EDT

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s devotion to healthy eating habits have drawn a fair amount of attention in recent years, which likely helped his $200 nutritional guide sell out when it was released last year.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson may not have bought one of those tomes, but he has spent this offseason working on improving his conditioning with the help of a new eating plan. Nutritionist Philip Goglia told Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com that Wilson has been working with him since March and has been “an animal about” getting in better shape.

Goglia bumped up the number of calories that Wilson is eating each day from 2,700 to 4,800 because the metabolism of an athlete demands that “you have to eat a certain amount of calories to generate enough heat to burn fat.” Wilson eats throughout the day and recently weighed in at 214 pounds with 10 percent body fat after being 225 with 16 percent body fat when he started working with Goglia.

“Still doing it religiously,” Wilson said. “Just trying to really focus on trying to eat really, really well and have great nutrition. I think it’s critical. It allows you to wake up feeling good, feeling strong. It allows you to excel throughout the day and have tons of strength and energy. So I think it’s really important for me. And I love food. I’m from the South, Virginia. So for me, I have to be really conscientious of what I eat. And also, my dad had diabetes. So I try to really pay attention to what I eat and try to do a really good job of that.”

Last year’s injuries played a role in Wilson putting on weight and his ability to avoid more of the same this year will have something to do with how well the Seahawks are protecting him along the offensive line. If they can, Wilson will likely be starting his offseason conditioning from a better place in 2018.