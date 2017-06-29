 Skip to content

Thursday’s special edition PFT Live, featuring Dak Prescott, is posted

Posted by Mike Florio on June 29, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT
Getty Images

The weekday PFT Live vacation-time podcast continues, with a Thursday edition locked and loaded for your listening pleasure and/or bemusement.

Thursday’s show includes 12 minutes with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who appeared courtesy of the #ReadyRaiseRise effort to raise awareness regarding Immuno-Oncology. The 40-minute tour of the NFL begins with an effort to raise awareness regarding Joe Delaney, the man who gave his life 34 years ago today trying to save three drowning children.

So check out the podcast, visit ReadyRaiseRise.com, and encourage any athletes you know to consider wearing No. 37 in honor of Joe Delaney. So that when they’re asked why they picked such an unusual number, someone else will learn about the story of Joe Delaney.

The podcast is available at Apple Podcasts, audioBoom, and/or wherever else you can get the PFT Live podcast. Please subscribe at  Apple Podcasts, audioBoom, and/or wherever else you can get the PFT Live podcast.

