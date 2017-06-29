Titans want toughness from WRs after makeover at the position

Posted by Charean Williams on June 29, 2017, 4:13 PM EDT

The Titans had a makeover at the receiver position after finishing 25th in passing last season. They changed coaches, firing Bob Bratkowski after one season and hiring Frisman Jackson. They let former first-round choice Kendall Wright walk in free agency. They drafted Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor with two of their top three picks.

“I believe we need more consistency and more dominance, from a mental standpoint, in the passing game,” Titans offensive coordinator Terry Robiskie said, via Jason Wolf of The Tennessean. “That’s to go get open, that’s to find a hole in the zone, that’s man-to-man, get him off me. It’s like, don’t let him hold you. Slap the hell out of him. Get him off you. Go get open. We’re going to throw it to you, catch it. ‘Well the ball’s thrown a little bit to the right. Well the ball was a little bit low. Well the ball was a little bit high.’ Nobody cares. Get that mindset, ‘I’m going to catch it.’”

Jackson, who coached college receivers for nine years, including the past two at Temple, preaches toughness to his group.

“Toughness. That’s the first thing,” Jackson said. “When I first met with these guys and sat in the room with them and got around all of them at the same time, the one thing I talked to them about, ‘We’re going to be the toughest group on the field. Whether it’s the O-line, D-line, linebackers, we want to be known as the toughest, most physical group on the field.’ And that’s what we’re working with every day. I’m preaching toughness from the moment I step in the room in meetings, while we’re on the field in meetings. It’s about toughness, toughness, toughness. Physicality.”