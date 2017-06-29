Video shows emotional Jeff Fisher telling staff he was fired

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 29, 2017, 11:22 AM EDT

In a rare behind-the-scenes look at a coach’s reaction to losing his job, the forthcoming NFL Films/Amazon show All Or Nothing provides a look at Jeff Fisher on his last day as coach of the Rams.

In a clip released by the NFL, Fisher chokes up as he tells his shocked staff that he was fired after the Rams’ Week 14 loss to the Falcons.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be there this weekend,” Fisher said. “I was just fired. I appreciate everything you guys have done for this football team and for me, and the loyalty that you’ve shown. Sorry if I let you guys down. You guys haven’t let me down. You’ve busted your ass every single day for me. Sorry. I will do whatever I can for every single one of you. I will be there for you when the season’s over, recommend you and call to the end of the night to help you guys find work.”

Special teams coordinator John Fassel, who would serve as interim head coach for the final three games of the season, looked particularly shocked. After Fisher finished speaking, defensive assistant Mike Singletary walked to the front of the room to shake his hand and thank him. That ended an emotional meeting that is sure to be one of the highlights of All Or Nothing.