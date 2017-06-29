Will Jeff Fisher’s firing be included in All or Nothing?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 29, 2017, 1:51 PM EDT

We’ve seen former Rams coach Jeff Fisher share the news of his firing with his players and, more recently, with his staff. The only question left is whether we’ll see the moment where the termination became news to Fisher.

The second season of Amazon’s All or Nothing series either will or won’t include the moment when Fisher finds out his fate. If there’s any sense of fairness within NFL Films, which is owned and operated by the NFL, the show will include the moment when Fisher is fired, given that Hard Knocks routinely includes players learning for the first time that they’ve been released or traded.

It also will be interesting to see whether any internal deliberations regarding whether to fire Fisher are part of the show. Typically, Hard Knocks includes footage from meetings at which the futures of certain players are discussed. Why not show owner Stan Kroenke talking to whoever it is that he talked to before coming to the conclusion that it was time to change coaches?

I’m betting the under on both. I hope I’m wrong.