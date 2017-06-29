Will Jeff Fisher’s firing be included in All or Nothing?

We’ve seen former Rams coach Jeff Fisher share the news of his firing with his players and, more recently, with his staff. The only question left is whether we’ll see the moment where the termination became news to Fisher.
The second season of Amazon’s All or Nothing series either will or won’t include the moment when Fisher finds out his fate. If there’s any sense of fairness within NFL Films, which is owned and operated by the NFL, the show will include the moment when Fisher is fired, given that Hard Knocks routinely includes players learning for the first time that they’ve been released or traded.
It also will be interesting to see whether any internal deliberations regarding whether to fire Fisher are part of the show. Typically, Hard Knocks includes footage from meetings at which the futures of certain players are discussed. Why not show owner Stan Kroenke talking to whoever it is that he talked to before coming to the conclusion that it was time to change coaches?
I’m betting the under on both. I hope I’m wrong.
Other than a mirror, just what or who is it to which or whom Stan Kroenke would be talking?
DEFCON 5
“If there’s any sense of fairness within NFL Films…”
This is a fundamental flaw in your reasoning. The world is not, and never will be ‘fair’. The flaw is expecting it to be or calling for it to be fair, which is a waste of time. The natural conclusion of continuing to pursue that flaw is the 3rd generation post modernist movement, a religion practiced by social justice warriors.
Saw an interview with the show runner, it will be included.
Ironic that it’s called “All or Nothing” and they might not show us all of it…
The under. It’s a lock.
How this man remained an NFL head coach for so long baffles me.
Coached 22 seasons.
Had a winning record in only 6 of them.
SIX !!!!!
If this is included Vince Young will have the biggest smile on his faces since draft day.
The firing of players may show the coach and/or GM in a bad light. The firing of a coach may show the owner in a bad light. Something tells me one is slightly different than the other.
Fair isn’t always fair. And fair isn’t always going to happen.
Just watched the clip on facebook. It’s in.
The big question is will Silent Stan say something about Fisher? Not in a mirror, but with all the backwoods Missouri henchmen that follow him like in the movie Christmas Vacation.
Fisher has survived basically his whole career from the Music City Miracle and coming one yard short of the Lombardi.
I shudder to think how much more leeway he’d have been given had he won.
Please please please do it!
I would love to be fired and have millions of dollars to fall back on. This guy is set for the rest of his life and nobody should feel sorry for him. Yeah it sucks to get fired but very few coaches ever step down on their own. Of the 32 teams in the NFL I could think of 31 teams who are going to fire their coach in the future except one, the Patriots. That is the reality of this business.
Fisher stinks as a coach….but let’s be honest. He is at least as good as a number of existing NFL coaches. For example, does anyone really believe he is worse than Mike Tomlin or Marvin Lewis?
Well, they Tweeted it, didn’t they? If they didn’t want it seen, it’s a little late now, isn’t it?