 Skip to content

Will Jeff Fisher’s firing be included in All or Nothing?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 29, 2017, 1:51 PM EDT
Getty Images

We’ve seen former Rams coach Jeff Fisher share the news of his firing with his players and, more recently, with his staff. The only question left is whether we’ll see the moment where the termination became news to Fisher.

The second season of Amazon’s All or Nothing series either will or won’t include the moment when Fisher finds out his fate. If there’s any sense of fairness within NFL Films, which is owned and operated by the NFL, the show will include the moment when Fisher is fired, given that Hard Knocks routinely includes players learning for the first time that they’ve been released or traded.

It also will be interesting to see whether any internal deliberations regarding whether to fire Fisher are part of the show. Typically, Hard Knocks includes footage from meetings at which the futures of certain players are discussed. Why not show owner Stan Kroenke talking to whoever it is that he talked to before coming to the conclusion that it was time to change coaches?

I’m betting the under on both. I hope I’m wrong.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Los Angeles Rams, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
16 Responses to “Will Jeff Fisher’s firing be included in All or Nothing?”
  1. jayhawk6 says: Jun 29, 2017 2:00 PM

    Other than a mirror, just what or who is it to which or whom Stan Kroenke would be talking?

  2. learysdisciples says: Jun 29, 2017 2:01 PM

    DEFCON 5

  3. notlistinin says: Jun 29, 2017 2:03 PM

    “If there’s any sense of fairness within NFL Films…”

    This is a fundamental flaw in your reasoning. The world is not, and never will be ‘fair’. The flaw is expecting it to be or calling for it to be fair, which is a waste of time. The natural conclusion of continuing to pursue that flaw is the 3rd generation post modernist movement, a religion practiced by social justice warriors.

  4. wallyweasel says: Jun 29, 2017 2:08 PM

    Saw an interview with the show runner, it will be included.

  5. finocc82 says: Jun 29, 2017 2:11 PM

    Ironic that it’s called “All or Nothing” and they might not show us all of it…

  6. Bluestree says: Jun 29, 2017 2:15 PM

    The under. It’s a lock.

  7. baltimoresnativeson says: Jun 29, 2017 2:19 PM

    How this man remained an NFL head coach for so long baffles me.

    Coached 22 seasons.

    Had a winning record in only 6 of them.

    SIX !!!!!

  8. schmitty2 says: Jun 29, 2017 2:22 PM

    If this is included Vince Young will have the biggest smile on his faces since draft day.

  9. bkostela says: Jun 29, 2017 2:30 PM

    The firing of players may show the coach and/or GM in a bad light. The firing of a coach may show the owner in a bad light. Something tells me one is slightly different than the other.

    Fair isn’t always fair. And fair isn’t always going to happen.

  10. bigbaldpapahawk says: Jun 29, 2017 2:33 PM

    Just watched the clip on facebook. It’s in.

  11. 19dead2 says: Jun 29, 2017 2:39 PM

    The big question is will Silent Stan say something about Fisher? Not in a mirror, but with all the backwoods Missouri henchmen that follow him like in the movie Christmas Vacation.

  12. hitman21st says: Jun 29, 2017 2:41 PM

    Fisher has survived basically his whole career from the Music City Miracle and coming one yard short of the Lombardi.

    I shudder to think how much more leeway he’d have been given had he won.

  13. boobsmcgoo says: Jun 29, 2017 2:44 PM

    Please please please do it!

  14. bastardfromhell says: Jun 29, 2017 2:44 PM

    I would love to be fired and have millions of dollars to fall back on. This guy is set for the rest of his life and nobody should feel sorry for him. Yeah it sucks to get fired but very few coaches ever step down on their own. Of the 32 teams in the NFL I could think of 31 teams who are going to fire their coach in the future except one, the Patriots. That is the reality of this business.

  15. nhpats says: Jun 29, 2017 2:53 PM

    Fisher stinks as a coach….but let’s be honest. He is at least as good as a number of existing NFL coaches. For example, does anyone really believe he is worse than Mike Tomlin or Marvin Lewis?

  16. TheCommish says: Jun 29, 2017 2:55 PM

    Well, they Tweeted it, didn’t they? If they didn’t want it seen, it’s a little late now, isn’t it?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!