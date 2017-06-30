Colts use Zach Orr’s visit for information-gathering

Posted by Charean Williams on June 30, 2017, 9:33 PM EDT

The Colts have an obvious need at linebacker, and Zach Orr visited Indianapolis on Friday. That doesn’t mean the Colts have intentions of signing Orr.

According to Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star, Orr’s visit was merely for information-gathering purposes, as the Colts have not yet reached a comfort level with signing a player who retired for five months because of a spinal condition.

Orr, 25, led the Ravens in tackles last season with 132 tackles, but retired in January. He announced this week he was returning to football. But teams interested in Orr will first have to clear him medically.

He visited Detroit on Thursday and has a visit with the Jets on Saturday. Orr’s agent, Rob Sheets, has said Orr has other visits scheduled next week.