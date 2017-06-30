Cowboys “excited” about rookie receiver Noah Brown

Posted by Charean Williams on June 30, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT

It’s been “Switzer! Switzer! Switzer!” since the Cowboys drafted receiver Ryan Switzer in the fourth round with plans to make him a significant part of their offense. But the Cowboys have another receiver they drafted who has potential they are “excited” about.

The Cowboys made Noah Brown the 239th overall selection, and he will compete for a roster spot.

“[Brown] is a little bit of an all-around guy,” Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said, via the Dallas Morning News. “He’s an outside receiver with a big frame. He’s kind of got a ‘tweener’ size (6-2, 222) when it comes to receiver. He’s got a little bit of a TE element to his game as far as his size and the matchup and the people he’s blocking. So he should match up well in that area.

“He’s a good receiver, too. He has a real consistent game, and he’s a smart kid, so we’re excited about him.”

Brown missed the 2015 season because of a leg injury. He caught 32 passes for 402 yards and seven touchdowns last season, including three scores against Oklahoma.

He played only 24 games at Ohio State, so his lack of experience made him available in the seventh round. But with an endorsement from former teammate Ezekiel Elliott, Brown received a phone call from the Cowboys.

Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley and Switzer are locks to make the 53-player roster if healthy. That leaves Butler and Brown to compete for the fifth and possibly final spot. The Cowboys re-signed Butler to a one-year, $1.1 million deal in the offseason.