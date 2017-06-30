Eagles waive Dorial Green-Beckham

Posted by Josh Alper on June 30, 2017, 11:16 AM EDT

Heading into a long weekend that will end with our annual celebration of the United States gaining its independence from the United Kingdom, wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham has been granted his independence from the Eagles.

The team announced on Friday that Green-Beckham has been placed on waivers. Quarterback Dane Evans was signed in a corresponding roster move.

Green-Beckham was drafted by the Titans in the second round of the 2015 draft and traded to the Eagles for offensive lineman Dennis Kelly last August. He caught 36 passes for 392 yards and two touchdowns in 15 appearances for Philly, but dropped down the depth chart with the arrival of free agents Torrey Smith and Alshon Jeffery this offseason.

Green-Beckham will be available to the rest of the league as a waiver claim, but having two teams move on from him in his first two seasons despite being a second-round pick isn’t a great sign for the wideout’s long-term prospects in the NFL.

Evans threw for 3,348 yards and 32 touchdowns at the University of Tulsa last year. He joins Carson Wentz, Nick Foles and Matt McGloin on the quarterback depth chart.