Former NFL tight end Mitchell Henry dies after leukemia battle

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 30, 2017, 2:16 PM EDT

Former NFL tight end Mitchell Henry died Friday, after a seven-month battle with leukemia.

According to the Elizabethtown News Enterprise, Henry passed away early this morning, surrounded by family and friends.

Henry played two games in 2015 with the Broncos, and also spent time with the Packers and Ravens last season. After the Ravens released him in November, he went to a doctor in Kentucky for a shoulder issue, when he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

“We are so proud of Mitchell’s fight with this terrible disease , proud of how he lived his life for the past 24 years, but most of all proud of his faith and acceptance of Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior,” the family said in a social media post.

“We love and appreciate each and everyone’s support for Mitchell and all of his extended family over the last 7 months.”

Our condolences go out to his family and friends.

Photo credit: Packers.com