Giants memorabilia case has a second curious email

Posted by Mike Florio on June 30, 2017, 12:03 AM EDT

The list of hard-to-explain emails in the memorabilia fraud case against the Giants has doubled, at a minimum.

In addition to the 2010 message from quarterback Eli Manning to Giants equipment director Joe Skiba, in which Manning asks for “2 helmets that can pass as game used” (the Giants claim the email has been taken out of context), an exchange between Skiba and plaintiff Eric Inselberg complicates the effort to establish innocence.

Asked Inselberg, in August 2008: “Hey Joe, my buddy was offered an eli game used helmet and jersey. Are these the ones eli asked you to make up because he didnt [sic] want to give up the real stuff? Let me know because I will tell him correctly so no flags are raised.”

In response, Skiba didn’t say, “What are you talking about?” Instead, Skiba said, “BS ones, you are correct.”

The email exchange is included in the lengthy article from Will Hobson of the Washington Post regarding the lawsuit. Though a September 25 trial date has been delayed, the case is still pending. Absent a settlement or a dismissal, the Giants at some point will have to respond to these and other accusations in court.