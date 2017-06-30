Jarvis Landry plans to unseat Tom Brady in Florida

Posted by Charean Williams on June 30, 2017, 4:04 PM EDT

Jarvis Landry was surprised to hear Tom Brady has the best-selling jersey in the state of Florida, but the Dolphins receiver vows to pass the Patriots quarterback soon.

“You know what?” Landry said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “That’s only for another year or two. We’re emerging as an organization; we’re going to put that to rest.”

Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. share an NFL record, catching 288 passes in their first three seasons. That already ranks Landry ninth on the Dolphins’ all-time receptions list. He has two Pro Bowls, 3,051 yards and 13 touchdowns, too.

But Landry wants more. He wants to be No. 1 not just in jersey sales but in everything.

Landry was not satisfied with his ranking of 42nd on the NFL Network’s top 100 list.

“Not enough,” said Landry, while promoting a new designer backpack set for release July 10. “Not enough. Honestly, me personally, I play this game to be recognized as one of the best. For me, and I’m sure every player, they want to be No. 1. I’ve always approached this game that way and how I’ve worked that way. I wouldn’t settle for 42.”