Jordan Howard had eye surgery this offseason

In May, Bears running back Jordan Howard talked about losing weight this offseason in hopes that it would help him be a more effective player in his second NFL season.

That wasn’t the only step aimed at improving his production that Howard has taken since the end of his rookie year. Howard said Friday, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, that he had eye surgery in May.

As you’d imagine, the goal of the surgery was to improve Howard’s vision. The running back said he hopes that improvement pays off in the passing game by making him a better receiver out of the backfield.

Howard caught 29 passes for 298 yards as a rookie. He had 24 catches over a three-year college career at UAB and Indiana.