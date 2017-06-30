Lamar Jackson is the next Michael Vick, according to Michael Vick

Michael Vick formally announced his retirement from the NFL this month, but he says another version of himself is on the way to the NFL.
Vick told the Louisville Courier-Journal that Heisman Trophy-winning Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is entering his junior season, is the player most like Vick that Vick has seen.
“If I’ve ever seen another guy that looks like me, it’s been Lamar Jackson,” Vick said.
Jackson passed for 3,543 yards and 30 touchdowns and ran for 1,571 yards and 21 touchdowns last season, and his combination of highlight-reel runs and a strong arm are reminiscent of the tools Vick had at Virginia Tech. Vick and Jackson have become friendly, and Vick says he urges Jackson not to think too far ahead in his career.
“When I speak to Lamar, I tell him the most important thing he can do is just focus on having a big year this year and making sure he’s prepared and ready to go,” Vick said. “He can’t think about the next level yet. Even though I think he has NFL potential, he has to get through this season and have a good one.”
Jackson will be eligible for the 2018 NFL draft, but he’s taking Vick’s advice and not looking too far ahead: Jackson says he’s unsure if he’ll turn pro next year or stay at Louisville through his senior season.
Another ‘most overrated player ever’. Sweet.
Felon, convict, dirt bag?? What are you trying to say??
He’s a psychopathic dumb lazy bum too?
Next dog torturer to get NOTHING from the criminal justice system?
Super athletic but physically frail QB that struggles to play from the pocket and throw with any kind of accuracy? Sign me up right up.
I just hope he doesn’t own a kennel of dogs.
Hide your dogs!
The next football underachiever with an illegal pit bull ring?
So, Jackson has drowned and electrocuted a bunch of dogs, too?
Should PETA start protesting?
Hide your puppies
Typical human behavior is to focus on a person’s misdeeds and ignore their accomplishments. Vick’s crimes are well-documented, and yes, he had his flaws as a player. But he was an exciting pro to watch and he did atone for his crimes. I wish the reformed Michael Vick well, and Lamar Jackson too for that matter.
“Hey, you’re the next Michael Vick!”
“Uh, no thanks.”
Let’s hope not
Carry on gentlemen….. 😛
Ron Mexico Jr.
Hopefully Jackson doesn’t want his name associated with Vick in any kind of way.
He has the potential to be a better player than Vick ever was, and easily a much better person off the field.
A quarterback that can’t read a defense???
His team did not score a TD against LSU in their bowl game. His stats were terrible. That is telling of how he will translate to the NFL. Now the same thing has happened to LSU against Bama, but nobody is saying that Jordan Jefferson is a future NFL all pro.
I’m going to let Lamar be Lamar and see how it goes. I’ll wish him luck and all the best.
So Jackson will never be able to read defenses, kills dogs, lies to his owner and blows millions of dollars- good to know
More interested in who the next Ron Mexico is than the next Mike Vick, tbh.
vusnu says:
Jun 30, 2017 12:19 PM
Typical human behavior is to focus on a person’s misdeeds and ignore their accomplishments.
————————–
Mike Vick doesn’t really have any accomplishments.