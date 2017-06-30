Lamar Jackson is the next Michael Vick, according to Michael Vick

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 30, 2017, 11:49 AM EDT

Michael Vick formally announced his retirement from the NFL this month, but he says another version of himself is on the way to the NFL.

Vick told the Louisville Courier-Journal that Heisman Trophy-winning Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is entering his junior season, is the player most like Vick that Vick has seen.

“If I’ve ever seen another guy that looks like me, it’s been Lamar Jackson,” Vick said.

Jackson passed for 3,543 yards and 30 touchdowns and ran for 1,571 yards and 21 touchdowns last season, and his combination of highlight-reel runs and a strong arm are reminiscent of the tools Vick had at Virginia Tech. Vick and Jackson have become friendly, and Vick says he urges Jackson not to think too far ahead in his career.

“When I speak to Lamar, I tell him the most important thing he can do is just focus on having a big year this year and making sure he’s prepared and ready to go,” Vick said. “He can’t think about the next level yet. Even though I think he has NFL potential, he has to get through this season and have a good one.”

Jackson will be eligible for the 2018 NFL draft, but he’s taking Vick’s advice and not looking too far ahead: Jackson says he’s unsure if he’ll turn pro next year or stay at Louisville through his senior season.