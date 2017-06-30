Mitchell Trubisky says he won’t hold out, trusting a deal will get done

Posted by Charean Williams on June 30, 2017, 6:21 PM EDT

Mitchell Trubisky insists he won’t hold out.

The Bears quarterback, the highest-remaining unsigned draft pick, vows to have a contract in time to report to training camp with the team July 26.

“I’m not going to miss any practices or anything like that,” Trubisky said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. I’m excited to sign my contract as soon as possible, however that goes down. But I don’t see that being held out through training camp; even if it did, I’m going to be practicing and all that. I’m looking forward to getting it done as soon as possible.

“I’m a Chicago Bear, no matter if they let me sign. . . . I guess not, but I am.”

Well, actually, Trubisky won’t take part in training camp practices if he remains unsigned. But the point the former North Carolina star was trying to make was: He believes a deal will get done sooner rather than later.

He noted his agents have a “great relationship” with the Bears front office.

“They tell me not to worry,” Trubisky said. “It’s going to get taken care of. I’m going to be ready to go for training camp. My mind will be in the right spot.”

Joey Bosa, the third overall choice in 2016, had a 31-day holdout before signing his deal with the Chargers. One of the sticking points was offset language.