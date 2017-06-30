Mitchell Trubisky supports Mike Glennon as Bears starting QB

Posted by Charean Williams on June 30, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT

Mitchell Trubisky is saying all the right things before training camp, declaring Mike Glennon the Bears starting quarterback.

“Mike’s a great dude,” Trubisky said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday. “He’s an absolute pro. We’ve got a great quarterback room with him, Mark Sanchez and Connor Shaw. So we’ve all been helping each other compete and getting better every day.

“But Mike’s the starter, and I’m behind him all the way.”

The Bears traded up to No. 2 overall to select the former North Carolina quarterback after guaranteeing Glennon $18.5 million as a free agent.

“It’s my job to come in, learn the offense as fast as possible and then just go out there and compete,” Trubisky said. “[Glennon’s] helping me with anything I need help with, and I’m there for him, just being another set of eyes on the field.”

The reality is while it’s Glennon’s job to lose, Trubisky will compete for the starting spot during training camp, and unless the Bears are in the playoff race all season, there’s probably a good chance Trubisky plays at some point.