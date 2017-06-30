NFL Network will show high school players’ college announcements

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 30, 2017, 6:52 PM EDT

NFL Network is officially a cog in the college football recruiting machine.

The network has confirmed what high school star Ja’Marr Chase said today: On Monday, NFL Network will televise two high school players announcing which college they will attend.

Chase, a receiver from Louisiana, will announce his intentions after considering LSU, TCU and Tennessee. Jordyn Adams, a receiver from North Carolina, will announce his choice, which he has narrowed down to Clemson and North Carolina.

The announcements will be part of The Opening, a high school football event held at Nike’s headquarters in Oregon. NFL Network will be on the scene of the event, a strong sign that NFL Media wants to expand beyond pro football and into the increasingly professionalized world of amateur football.