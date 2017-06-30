Prince Amukamara wants to find a home with Bears

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 30, 2017, 1:58 AM EDT

After spending the first five years of his career with the New York Giants, cornerback Prince Amukamara is on his second new team in as many years.

Following a mostly forgettable season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Amukamara signed with the Chicago Bears in March. Now he’s hoping he can show enough this season to stick with the team beyond his one-year contract.

“I don’t want to start bouncing around teams,” Amukamara said, via Chris Emma of 670 The Score. “I want to find a home somewhere soon, what I did in New York. I’m trying to give this team everything I’ve got.

“Every one-year deal is a prove-it deal for the player. That’s just my mindset this year.”

Amukamara appeared in 14 games with Jacksonville last season with 12 starts, but didn’t record an interception all season for the first time in his career. He finished the year with 49 tackles and six passes defended.

Amukamara joins a Bears secondary than struggled heavily in 2016. With Chicago adding just one defensive back through the draft in safety Eddie Jackson, Amukamara has a chance to lead the Bears cornerback group forward. If he can help turn the unit around, he may be able to call Chicago home for longer than just one fall.