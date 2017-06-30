Ravens tight end Darren Waller suspended for a year

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 30, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT

The NFL continued its streak of holiday weekend news dumps, and the Ravens continued a streak of bad luck at the tight end position.

The league announced tight end Darren Waller was suspended for at least a year for violating the league’s policy on substances of abuse. He can participate in training camp and the preseason, but his punishment will begin at the start of the regular season.

He was suspended the first four games of last season for a similar violation, but caught 10 passes in the next 12 games. He talked about his marijuana use after his last suspension, but there’s no announced cause for this violation.

“There were other personal issues, and [marijuana] was the one thing I always turned to,” Waller said last fall, via the team’s official website. “It was just about finding more positive outlets for me to do, like talking to people about it and things like that. I’m definitely at a better place with that now.

“It’s knowing that it’s bigger than me around here. When I’m here, it’s not a problem. I work hard and am involved in everything and positive. But when I leave here, am I still taking that mindset with me wherever I go?”

The Ravens already lost tight end Dennis Pitta to a likely career-ending hip injury this offseason, leaving them thin there, and counting on the return of Benjamin Watson.