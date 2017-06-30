Reggie Wayne recalls Peyton Manning going nuts with perfectionism

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 30, 2017, 6:58 AM EDT

Reggie Wayne spent 10 years catching passes from Peyton Manning in Indianapolis, and he says for seven of those years, there was never a mistake in a Friday practice.

The perfectionism that Manning demanded of himself and his teammates was such that as the Colts did their final practices of the week, there could be no errors. Wayne said on NFL Network that the Colts managed to go seven years without so much as a dropped ball.

“Take for example, on Fridays. It was called ‘Perfect Fridays.’ He would come out and he would kind of run the show for the beginning of Friday’s practice. . . . He had his cue cards and he went through all the plays that he wanted to run, and, I mean, it was nuts, the way he prepared that day, and it was to the fact that, we went for about seven years before anybody ever dropped a ball,” Wayne said, via the Indianapolis Star.

Seven years without a dropped pass sounds a little hard to believe, but the emphasis on perfection is easy to believe, and consistent with the fact that the Colts had the best passing offense in the NFL for most of the years that Manning and Wayne were together.