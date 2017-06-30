Report: Jordan Hicks injures hand while on honeymoon

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 30, 2017, 10:57 AM EDT

This is why NFL coaches hold their breath for the month before training camp starts.

According to Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com, Eagles middle linebacker Jordan Hicks injured his hand while on his honeymoon in Greece.

According to the report, Hicks was hurt while getting out of a pool. He hasn’t gone for X-rays yet, but did send video of his hand to Eagles team doctors. The team isn’t worried about it being too serious, at this point, but he’s in Greece so who knows really?

If it’s broken, he still has a month before the start of training camp, so this might not be much of an issue at all. Except for Hicks and his new spouse, I guess.