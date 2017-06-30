Roy Miller says he’s healthy and hearing from teams

Posted by Josh Alper on June 30, 2017, 10:12 AM EDT

Defensive tackle Roy Miller started all 50 games he played for the Jaguars over the last four seasons, but his 2016 campaign ended after six weeks because of an Achilles tear and his stay with the team ended in March when he was released.

Miller said he was “shocked” because of previous indications from the team that they wanted him to stay, but changes in personnel after changes to the coaching staff and front office are a frequent occurrence in the NFL. Miller’s injury likely kept interest low during the offseason, but the veteran says he is now healthy and ready to start talking to teams about a job for the coming season.

“There’s a few teams that have shown some interest here and there,” Miller said, via Mike Kaye of First Coast News. “I believe my agent has a few — there’s a couple of trips I have to take — this month. It was always [the plan] to kind of wait until mid-July, so I can go out there with enough time to heal and time to get back in shape and then go out there and compete.”

Miller has spent almost all of his career as a 4-3 nose tackle and said he’s open to trying something new if that’s where an opportunity develops. He also said he’d love to reunite with former Jaguars coach and current Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, but noted the presence of Brandon Mebane on their defensive line probably makes that an unlikely landing spot.