Steelers’ Artie Burns arrested for driving on suspended license

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 30, 2017, 9:35 AM EDT

Steelers cornerback Artie Burns has been arrested in Miami Beach for driving on a suspended license.

Burns was booked overnight into jail, according to the Miami Herald.

Andy Slater of WINZ reported that Burns failed to pay $1,012.20 in traffic tickets for driving violations including going 130 mph in a 60 mph zone. Burns also failed to show for a court date.

Burns grew up in Miami and played his college football for the Miami Hurricanes. He was the Steelers’ first-round draft pick last year and played in all 16 games as a rookie, with nine starts.