Steelers’ Artie Burns arrested for driving on suspended license

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 30, 2017, 9:35 AM EDT
Steelers cornerback Artie Burns has been arrested in Miami Beach for driving on a suspended license.

Burns was booked overnight into jail, according to the Miami Herald.

Andy Slater of WINZ reported that Burns failed to pay $1,012.20 in traffic tickets for driving violations including going 130 mph in a 60 mph zone. Burns also failed to show for a court date.

Burns grew up in Miami and played his college football for the Miami Hurricanes. He was the Steelers’ first-round draft pick last year and played in all 16 games as a rookie, with nine starts.

9 Responses to “Steelers’ Artie Burns arrested for driving on suspended license”
  1. jimmylikesthat says: Jun 30, 2017 9:40 AM

    Sounds like a very mature, intelligent young man to me

  2. tylawspick6 says: Jun 30, 2017 9:40 AM

    Goodell will do nothing. Absolutely nothing, even though he told us in a federal court within the walls of the United States of America, that he can do whatever he wants, include cheating and to lie at will to get the result he wants.

    Article 46.

    Creepy.

  3. joetoronto says: Jun 30, 2017 9:41 AM

    Just another moron, nothing to see here.

  4. baltimoresnativeson says: Jun 30, 2017 9:44 AM

    Got torched by Mike Wallace pretty good too.

  5. stoneydog1000 says: Jun 30, 2017 9:44 AM

    Patriots fans- start your engines.

  6. firecracker87 says: Jun 30, 2017 9:49 AM

    Sounds like he’s trying really hard to get in jail.

  7. sirjoeshmoe2015 says: Jun 30, 2017 9:50 AM

    Can’t fix stupid!

  8. thetooloftools says: Jun 30, 2017 9:51 AM

    I guess getting rid of the “arrest clock” was a good idea because the way the last month has gone it would have broken.

  9. pftthoughtpolicemostwanted says: Jun 30, 2017 9:55 AM

    I’m thankful I’m not a dummy and had parents that investing time in raising me properly.

