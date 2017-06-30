Von Miller hosts “pass rush summit” at Stanford

Posted by Josh Alper on June 30, 2017, 7:37 AM EDT

The 49ers hope that first-round pick Solomon Thomas can be a disruptive presence on their defensive line and he spent time Thursday working out with and talking to players who can offer him some good advice about how to meet that goal.

Broncos linebacker Von Miller organized a “pass rush summit” at Thomas’ alma mater Stanford on Thursday and the guest list was a pretty strong one. Miller was joined by his successor as defensive player of the year Khalil Mack, 2016 NFL sacks leader Vic Beasley, Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril and the recently retired DeMarcus Ware.

Broncos linebacker Shane Ray, Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson, Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford and Seahawks linebacker Cassius Marsh were also on hand to hone their skills and pick up pointers from what Miller said, via the Denver Post, is a “little fraternity” of pass rushers around the league.

The meeting of the pass rushing minds wasn’t the first time that Thomas has worked out with Ware and stealing a few tricks from all the veterans he met on Thursday should help Thomas make up for being barred from offseason work due to the NFL rule requiring school to be out before rookies can practice.