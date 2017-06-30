Welcome to Friday before a holiday weekend

Somedays, you can just smell certain things wafting on the air.
And in the case of the NFL, since there’s nothing else going on at the moment, today is the perfect time for the classic Friday news dump, leading into what for many is a long holiday weekend.
While they’re loath to admit it, sliding bad news into a time when few people are going to notice it in the first place and it doesn’t have time to resonate is a basic strategy for public relations professionals. And the NFL employs many of those, and they are proficient at their jobs.
While Cowboys defensive end David Irving’s suspension hit in the middle of the week, the majority of league suspensions come late in the week. So if we got one or two of those today, you shouldn’t be surprised.
But that’s far from the only thing to look for.
The league has an ongoing investigation into Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott which has yet to reach a conclusion, dating back to allegations of domestic violence nearly a year ago. The team has projected confidence that Elliott will be cleared, but in the absence of resolution (or transparency), no one knows when or if that’s the case. At some point, they’re going to have bring some finality to the story, rather than letting a potentially messy situation linger closer to the time of year they’d prefer people to focus on their actual product.
There’s no guarantee any such news is coming today — specifically, later this afternoon. But it’s certainly a good day to unload things you don’t want noticed, if you happened to have such unloadable items sitting around.
Amazing how Zeke’s investigation gets so little media attention. I suppose it’s okay to allegedly beat a woman if you’re a Cowboy.
Just remember an oft-ignored detail in the Zeke case – the NFL took Zeke’s phone logs as evidence. Yet “arbitrator” Goodell ruled such logs inadmissable for Brady’s defense. NFLPA had asked Brady not to hand over the phone itself because the NFL had no right, but Brady claimed at his arbitration that the logs would prove the NFL already had all texts sent to anyone connected with the Pats. So why refuse Brady’s chance to clear his name? Integrity Goodell claimed it would take too long (this despite 2yrs, $5M+, and only then taking Brady to court – twice), and then Fraudger had the arbitration proceedings sealed so that we wouldn’t find out.
aren’t we overdue for a league-office-initiated ‘field-leveling’ action against the Patriots? just doesn’t seem fair that they get to have so many great players & coaches! come on goodell!
Holiday weekend……get ready to reset the arrest o meter.
I smell something else wafting, but it ain’t NFL news.
announcing a EE suspension would be the perfect thing to keep the NFL in the news the entire holiday weekend, if that’s what they wanted.. Wait its the NFL they ALWAYS want to be the news.
I love the pre-emptive cynicism that PFT has for the NFL these days. Like really love it. Haha. The league is not transparent at all but they have become comically predictable in their idiocy.
JPP making a fireworks run to the border