Zach Orr visiting Colts Friday

Posted by Josh Alper on June 30, 2017, 9:53 AM EDT
The Colts brought in several free agent linebackers this offseason and they’ll spend time with another one on Friday.

Zach Orr said on Friday, via Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio, that he has arrived in Indianapolis to visit with the Colts. Orr visited the Lions on Thursday and is set to meet with the Jets on Saturday.

Orr announced this week that he intends to play this season after saying in January that he would step away from the game due to a neck condition. The Ravens did not tender him as a restricted free agent as a result of that announcement.

Orr said the condition is a genetic one rather than caused by an injury and that he has spoken to multiple doctors who think he can continue playing, although he’ll need team doctors to agree before he’ll sign with a new team.

The Colts added Sean Spence and Jon Bostic at inside linebacker in free agency and drafted Anthony Walker in the fifth round.

1 Response to “Zach Orr visiting Colts Friday”
  1. sbchampsagain says: Jun 30, 2017 9:56 AM

    Wow. Orr must not be as good as everyone thought if he ends up playing defense for the Colts.

