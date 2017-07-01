After firing, Jeff Fisher told Rams he didn’t think he let them down

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 1, 2017, 8:21 AM EDT

After he was fired as the Rams’ head coach during the 2016 season, Jeff Fisher held one last team meeting in which he told the players he believed he had given them everything he had, even if the record didn’t reflect that.

In a video just released as part of the NFL Films/Amazon series All or Nothing, Fisher said he would walk out with his head held high, and urged the players to finish the season strong.

“Sorry if I let anybody down. I don’t think I did,” he said. “But this business is based on wins and losses.”

The Rams were 4-9 when Fisher was fired and they lost their final three games to finish 4-12. Fisher indicated that he was proud of his team despite its poor play on the field, and that his regret was that he wouldn’t get to continue coaching them.

“I love you guys,” Fisher said. “Sorry. Sorry.”