Chad Kelly: My uncle told me to shut my mouth and work hard

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 1, 2017, 9:13 AM EDT

Broncos third-string quarterback Chad Kelly hasn’t been able to throw this offseason as he recovers from surgery, but he says he’s working hard anyway — the way his Hall of Fame uncle taught him.

Kelly said on NFL Network that his uncle Jim Kelly told him that he should be seen often and heard rarely around the team facility, and that’s what he’s trying to do.

“Shut your mouth, work extremely hard and be the first one in there, last one to leave,” Kelly said his uncle told him.

Kelly said he believes he would be ready to go if called upon in the regular season, although he knows that for now he’s well behind Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch on the Broncos’ quarterback depth chart.

“You definitely are behind the curve not going through OTAs and minicamp but if my name is called I have to be prepared,” Kelly said. “If I have to hold field goals or get the defense going in practice every day I’ll do it.”

Kelly was Mr. Irrelevant in this year’s draft, but he may some day be very relevant in Denver. Especially if he follows his uncle’s advice.