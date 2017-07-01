David Carr says Derek Carr took less to get Gabe Jackson signed

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 1, 2017, 6:42 AM EDT

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said when he signed his five-year, $125 million contract with the Raiders that he left money on the table to make sure Oakland could keep some teammates. Carr’s brother says one particular teammate was a very high priority.

According to David Carr, Derek took less money with the understanding that guard Gabe Jackson would be re-signed soon. That news comes from David Carr’s NFL Network colleague Dan Hellie.

Sure enough, Jackson got a new deal this week that added four years and $40 million to his contract. That means Carr knows that he’s going to have one of the NFL’s best guards protecting him.

Realistically, Carr couldn’t have left that much money on the table: He still took a contract that makes him the first player in NFL history to average $25 million a year. But Carr wanted both to make a lot of money and to have the Raiders re-sign one of his blockers, and he’s gotten his wish.