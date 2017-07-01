Jameis Winston eager to throw to DeSean Jackson, O.J. Howard

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 1, 2017, 8:07 PM EDT

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is like a kid with a couple new toys after the team’s offseason acquisitions.

Winston says the signing of receiver DeSean Jackson and the drafting of tight end O.J. Howard have him eager to see just how much better the Bucs’ passing offense can be in 2017.

“They’re dynamic,” Winston told NFL Media. “We haven’t had a true deep threat guy in Tampa Bay and now we have DeSean. So we’re excited to throw him a couple bombs. O.J., man, he’s just a specimen. We’re privileged to have O.J. Howard. . . . This is the fastest, most athletic 6-6, 255 guy I’ve ever seen in my life. It’s unreal.”

In two seasons since Tampa Bay made him the first overall pick in the draft, Winston has shown a lot of the promise the Bucs were expecting to see. This year he should be even better — with better weapons than ever.