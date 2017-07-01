John Lynch: Colin Kaepernick should say he’s committed to football

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 1, 2017, 3:14 PM EDT

San Francisco General Manager John Lynch says he’s sure Colin Kaepernick is committed to being an NFL quarterback. But he thinks some of his colleagues around the league are less convinced of that, and Lynch has urged Kaepernick to let the world know how much he wants to play.

Lynch said on KNBR that he has spoken to Kaepernick and urged him to give an interview in which he explains how important football is to him.

“I think the way you could best help yourself is not to have someone talk for you, not have statements, but go sit down and give an interview and let people know where you stand because he makes a compelling case as to how bad he wants to be in the league when you talk to him,” Lynch said.

So far, Kaepernick has stayed largely quiet about his future in the NFL. Although he has an active social media presence, his posts are almost exclusively about subjects other than football. Lynch said he believes Kaepernick does have a future, but that other teams want to hear Kaepernick say how much he wants to play.

“I would tell you with my conversations with Colin, he is fully committed to wanting to be in this league,” Lynch said. “I gave that opinion to Colin myself: ‘I think you are having a little bit of an image crisis in terms of, not so much what you did last year, but people are wondering: Is this most important to you?’ At a position where the guys who succeed at the position are the guys who live it, breathe it, the CEOs at that position. And I think there is a perception that football is not at the top of the list.”

Kaepernick has done a lot this offseason to help causes he cares about. He hasn’t done a lot to help his own cause of getting another shot at playing in the NFL.