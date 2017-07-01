Kurt Warner names his wife as his Hall of Fame presenter

Posted by Charean Williams on July 1, 2017, 9:27 PM EDT

To no one’s surprise, Kurt Warner’s wife, Brenda, will present him at the induction ceremony into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The former Rams, Giants and Cardinals quarterback announced his decision in a video he posted on Twitter.

“Been there for every win and every loss, every touchdown pass and interception, she’s the person who had to sacrifice more than any other so I could chase my dream,” Warner said.

Warner said he also considered his seven children, his parents, former coaches and friends.