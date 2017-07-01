Trubisky says Bears will make the playoffs, but doesn’t “guarantee” it

Posted by Mike Florio on July 1, 2017, 9:40 PM EDT

On the field, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is getting an education in football. Away from the field, he’s getting an education in how to talk about football.

Appearing at an event on Friday, Trubisky fielded a question about the team’s chances. He tiptoed on the tightrope.

“I said, ‘Yeah, I think we’re gonna make the playoffs,’” Trubisky said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “Obviously we know we have a lot of work to do. I don’t want anyone to construe it in a way that it’s a guarantee or anything. But I believe in myself, I believe in my teammates. I know we still have work to do. That’s what it is — I think. As a competitor, you should always go there and think we’re gonna win.”

Bears receiver Kevin White, who was appearing at the same event, urged Trubisky to make it clear that he’s not making a guarantee of a playoff appearance.

“He’s got to be clear with some things,” White said. “People can take it the wrong way and run with it, and make it seem like he’s being cocky or something.”

Maybe not cocky. Delusional, maybe. Possibly naive. Not cocky.

And there’s a way to express confidence without saying, “I think we’ll win every game.” Why not say something like, “We believe that we can compete each and every week, and we’ll see how it plays out”?

Regardless, if Trubisky truly believes the Bears will make it to the playoffs in 2017, he’s in the distinct minority.