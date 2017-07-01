What’s the NFL’s equivalent of the Bobby Bonilla deal?

Twitter has reminded me that, with the calendar now at July 1, the Mets once again will be paying 54-year-old Bobby Bonilla $1.19 million to not play for them. The annual annuity payment will continue through July 1, 2035, when Bonilla will be 72.
While plenty of other bad baseball deals have been done, the duration of Bonilla’s receipt of lump-sums that far exceed what the vast majority of Americans make in a year makes the Bonilla contract Exhibit A for a crappy contract. Which raises a question for your consideration: Which NFL transaction is best example of a bad deal?
It can be a contract, like the Albert Haynesworth agreement in Washington. It can be a trade for draft position, like the RGIII debacle. It can be a trade for a veteran player, like the Herschel Walker unarmed robbery. Come up with one and make the case for it below in the comments.
DeAngelo Hall to the Raiders
Ditka and Ricky Williams.
The Twins signed Joe Mauer to an 8 year 184 million dollar contract. He had one good year after that (2009 MVP) after that his production plummeted, and he has been the most over paid player in baseball.
Probably greatest contract ever, wish I had it!!!
If you need him, Bobby will be in the locker room playing cards with Ricky Henderson…
The last Revis contract
How about Jamarcus Russel with 60 million for 9 wins
Jr Griffey has a similar contract with the Reds. I believe he gets paid till 2025. Like the guy, hate the contract. Great agent.
It’s gotta be Aaron Rodgers’ deal with my Packers. We are not only hamstrung by the deal, but Aaron is such a big baby and so unliked, the team is stuck doing what he wants, and not what the team needs, and the players and fans resent him.
But, he’s all we’ve got, and he isn’t enough.
There are so many to choose from that it’s not easy narrowing it down to one. Draft busts happen. The draft is too much of a crap shoot to go with a RGme, JaMarcus Russell or Rick Mirer type choice. In choosing from the many potential veteran ‘winners’ that come to mind it narrowing it down has to involve how to weight the various criteria. Is it cap dollars spent, assets given up or long term impact that should be given more importance? Ultimately I had to go with unrealized expectations as the most heavily weighted factor. For that reason alone the Haynesworth contract takes the cake for me with Nnamdi Asomugha’s not too far behind.
History has actually proven that had Bonilla taken the cash up front and invested in US Treasuries, the annual payout would be greater than $1.19 mil.
Mets actually made a good deal with the annuity because the present value is always greater than future value due to inflation.
Econ 204…
Right now RGIII looks the worst simply because the team staked its next decade on the move.
The Vikings were desperate to win and had no running game. The picks were nothing to them because the rest of the team was on fire and had veterans on the team that were locked up and playing great. Walker wasn’t used right. He should have been wearing out defenses in the 4th quarter but the team had him doing things he’d never done as a pro.
Agree with the Ricky Williams trade. That wasn’t as destructive as RGIII simply because a RB isn’t going to kill a team like a QB and they gave away one draft, not two.
In the end, the ATL-SD for the Falcons to get Vick crushed the city, the team, multiple head coaches and then shocked the world. Can’t say that was a purely football “bad trade,” but teams don’t do background checks for no reason before the draft.
Apples and Oranges because all Bonilla did was collect the rest of the guaranteed money that was owed to him, that the team chose to defer. If it were the NFL, they would have cut him and owed him $0 because it would have been a contract that only 1 party is expected to fulfill. Are there any NFL teams that cut a guy with guaranteed money left on his deal and they turned it into an annuity? I guess if the Jets went to Revis and offered to do the same thing with his remaining money it would be equivalent. Otherwise all the big NFL contracts are on paper only and never get fulfilled except for a few elite players. Otherwise it’s signing bonus and guaranteed salaries and then see ya.
Ditka and Ricky Williams.
The crazy thing is not only was the Ditka deal where he gave up his team’s entire draft for Ricky Williams terrible but then the deal Ricky’s agent, Master P, negotiated was one of the worse contract ever negotiated by an athlete who had a team by the gonads I’ve ever seen. This deal truly had it all.
The Boz
There are no NFL contracts comparable to the Bobby Bonilla deal because — like most of the rest of the working world, and unlike the idiots that run MLB and the NBA — the NFL does not give guaranteed contracts.
Sure, plenty of players in all major sports are draft busts or are greatly overpaid for low or declining production. Always have been, always will be.
You can call those “bad contracts” if you like. But in the NFL those guys are at least active members of the league. They have to show for practice, daily meetings, games, offseason workouts etc.
After they’re cut or retire they no longer get paid unless/until they get a new (usually smaller) deal from some other team. They don’t get to continue cashing paychecks while playing for a team other than the one paying a huge part of their salary (as sometimes happens in the NBA), or worse, continue drawing significant money like Bonilla long after he retired, which is not at all uncommon in baseball.
While the Bonilla deal sounds terrible when it comes to the Mets, the thing people are ignoring is the time value of money. Economists (i.e. smart money people) have a firm understanding of the expected value of money over time (assuming you don’t just stick it under your mattress and squat on it) and Bonilla’s deal has actually SAVED the Mets money overall over its life.
What people forget is that this wasn’t the ORIGINAL contract. Bonilla already had a bad contract, and the Mets were butting up against a cash flow limitation. So the team converted short-term salary into a (very) long-term payout, structured in such a way that it would not be worth more in “real” dollars even though it would pay him a lot more actual dollars.
It was a bad contract even at the time, but not outrageously so. But the notion that it is some all-time terrible deal is simply incorrect.