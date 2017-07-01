What’s the NFL’s equivalent of the Bobby Bonilla deal?

Posted by Mike Florio on July 1, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT

Twitter has reminded me that, with the calendar now at July 1, the Mets once again will be paying 54-year-old Bobby Bonilla $1.19 million to not play for them. The annual annuity payment will continue through July 1, 2035, when Bonilla will be 72.

While plenty of other bad baseball deals have been done, the duration of Bonilla’s receipt of lump-sums that far exceed what the vast majority of Americans make in a year makes the Bonilla contract Exhibit A for a crappy contract. Which raises a question for your consideration: Which NFL transaction is best example of a bad deal?

It can be a contract, like the Albert Haynesworth agreement in Washington. It can be a trade for draft position, like the RGIII debacle. It can be a trade for a veteran player, like the Herschel Walker unarmed robbery. Come up with one and make the case for it below in the comments.