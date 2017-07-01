 Skip to content

Zachary Orr’s retirement surely wasn’t based on one doctor’s opinion

Posted by Mike Florio on July 1, 2017, 9:32 AM EDT
Getty Images

As linebacker Zachary Orr tries to talk his way back into the NFL at a time when the team that previously employed him decided he can’t safely play, many are skeptical regarding his ability to receive medical clearance — and regarding the story he’s telling about past medical advice he received.

The recent claim by Orr that he retired based on only one medical opinion isn’t being received well by those who understand how the process works. As one said, it’s “beyond ridiculous” to believe that a team, a player, and/or an agent wouldn’t obtain multiple opinions on a career-ending injury.

Indeed it is. The Ravens had every reason to want Orr to be able to play. The doctors paid by the Ravens, in turn, had a strong incentive to err on the side of saying, “Sure, he can play.” With both the player and the team wanting to hear that Orr can play, there’s no way Orr would have retired based on one doctor sounding an alarm that he can’t.

For Orr, the challenge continues to be finding a doctor (or more than one) employed by a team that wants to employ Orr who won’t sound the alarm. In this climate of heightened sensitivity to player health and safety, who’s going to put his or her name on the bottom of the document that authorizes Orr to walk into the potentially enhanced risk of serious injury or death?

The risk of serious injury or death, small as it may be, exists for all NFL players. If it were to happen to anyone but Orr, it would be a gigantic problem for the game. If it were happen to Orr after he had retired due to the risk of serious injury or death due to a rare neck condition, it would push that problem to a far higher level.

At a time when some believe the league office has gotten the word out to the teams to not sign Colin Kaepernick (I personally don’t), it’s far more plausible to believe that 345 Park Avenue will be applying pressure on the various franchises to not give Orr medical clearance to play.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
3 Responses to “Zachary Orr’s retirement surely wasn’t based on one doctor’s opinion”
  1. tjacks7 says: Jul 1, 2017 10:01 AM

    I know who to call if I ever need to beat a dead horse.

  2. marshmont says: Jul 1, 2017 10:03 AM

    the ravens messed up by not maintaining orrs’ rights.

  3. tylawspick6 says: Jul 1, 2017 10:07 AM

    he clearly used
    one doctor’s warnings
    as a way to be released by retiring, only
    to try to get paid as a free agent sooner than he
    would

    he was their best defender, but ozzie has that
    team in a cap hell, so he left

    very simple

    ozzie painted himself into a corner in 2013

    no way flacco should be paid more than brady

    none of these qbs should, save for maybe rodgers

    brees makes me laugh..he bends loomis over the
    sink, already in cap hell, and them claims their
    cap is healthy and they are a playoff team on top
    of weak drafts by loomis

    i mean, these selfish players are delusional

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!