After warning from referee, Fisher told defensive players to “crank it up even more”

July 2, 2017

Over the years, teams coached by Jeff Fisher have had a reputation for being chippy to the point, at times, of dirty. And Fisher for the most part hasn’t been criticized for his role as the captain of a ship of fools.

One specific scene from All or Nothing could change that perception.

After a post-play scrum during last year’s game in Miami, referee Gene Steratore approaches Fisher and tells him that, between the whistle and the snap, things need to be less intense.

“We’ve got to cut it when it’s cut,” Steratore says, “and then wait 20 seconds and knock somebody’s ass the next play. But not in between, Jeff.”

“OK, I’ll calm it down,” Fisher says. “I’ll calm it down. I’ll calm it down.”

Fisher then gathers the defense together and to communicate the message directly to the players.

“The referee told me to talk to you guys,” Fisher says. Then he pauses, and a look of wide-eyed mischief emerges on his face.

“Crank it up even more.”

The players explode with approval. Fisher then tells them to watch their language, explaining that the referees primarily are listening for profanity and taunts.

There are no further scenes of chippy play, so it’s unclear whether the players did indeed “crank it up even more.” Whatever they did, it didn’t stop the Dolphins from beating the Rams, dropping them to 4-6 for the fourth straight season.

Spoiler alert: Unlike the other three years, the 2017 Rams didn’t win another game.