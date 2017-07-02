Ex-NFL Films employee sues for sexual harassment

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 2, 2017, 10:44 AM EDT

Former NFL Films employee Nadia Axakowsky has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit, claiming she was harassed by multiple male co-workers in almost 20 years working at the NFL’s in-house documentary arm.

According to NJ.com, the lawsuit says Axakowsky was subjected to unwelcome sexual conduct and comments, groped and told she would lose her job if she refused to go on a date with one of her superiors.

Axakowsky’s employment was terminated in September of 2016.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the lawsuit “has no merit,” adding, “We will vigorously defend these claims in court.”