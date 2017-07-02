Former NFL punter Max Runager dies at 61

Posted by Charean Williams on July 2, 2017, 11:48 PM EDT

Former NFL punter Max Runager has died, the 49ers announced Sunday. He was 61.

The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg (S.C.) reported he was found dead Friday in his car in a parking lot in South Carolina, but no foul play is suspected.

Runager played 11 NFL seasons, with three teams. An eighth-round pick of the Eagles in 1979, he spent five seasons in Philadelphia before moving to San Francisco. He was on the 49ers’ 1984 championship team. Runager played 13 games with Cleveland in 1988 before returning to the Eagles in 1989 for four games, finishing his career.

He had 661 career punts and a 40.2 yards per punt average.

Runager was inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007 and the University of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013.

He is survived by his parents, Geb and Nancy Runager, and his three sons, Kolby, Kramer and Tyler. He also is survived by three brothers and one sister, Mike Pat, Clark and Jane.