Ravens lead the NFL in drug suspensions

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 2, 2017, 6:21 AM EDT

The Ravens lead the league in one stat they’d prefer not to: Suspensions for failed drug tests.

When Ravens tight end Darren Waller was suspended for the full 2017 season last week, it marked his second suspension and the 13th total suspension, coming from 10 different players, that the Ravens have received since 2010 for either performance-enhancing drugs and drugs of abuse. According to ESPN, that’s the most of any team.

Waller and Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon have both been suspended this offseason, though Dixon’s suspension is for only four games. The Ravens’ other recent suspensions are receiver David Reed in 2011, defensive end Ryan McBean in 2012, cornerback Asa Jackson in both 2012 and 2013, safety Christian Thompson in 2013, defensive tackle Haloti Ngata in 2014, safety Matt Elam in 2015, tight end Nick Boyle in both 2015 and 2016) and safety Will Hill in 2016.

Including Waller and Dixon, the Ravens’ suspensions have totaled 76 games over seven seasons.