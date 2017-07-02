Ryan Tannehill: “Definitely the most talent” we’ve had at receiver

Posted by Josh Alper on July 2, 2017, 8:46 AM EDT

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has recovered from the knee injury that brought his 2016 season to an early end and there’s a lot he’s looking forward to in 2017.

He’s excited about picking up where he was forced to leave off last year in terms of his ability to run coach Adam Gase’s offense and he’s excited about the players who will be catching his passes in that offense.

“Honestly, I can say it’s definitely the most talent we’ve had with the receiving corps, bringing everyone back, having a second year together in the same offense,” Tannehill said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

While the Dolphins return many key pieces, they do have a new tight end in Julius Thomas and Tannehill calls him “the full combo you want” at the position. Tannehill also joined many others in the organization in expecting a breakout year for wide receiver DeVante Parker. Tannehill said injuries have left Parker as “a Ferrari with four flat tires” in the past, but thinks things will be different this year.

That would bode well for the Dolphins’ chances of matching last year’s playoff appearance and things may go even further if Tannehill’s available for postseason action this time.