Sammy Watkins: 2014 draft class will change the NFL salary market

The NBA opened free agency this weekend and the hours that followed have seen many basketball players cash in with huge contracts that would look out of place in the NFL.
Those contracts don’t escape notice from NFL players and the annual spending spree in basketball usually elicits responses from the football rank and file about the disparity between the two leagues. Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins is among those chiming in this year.
Watkins retweeted a tweet saying NFL players “have the right to be pissed” because they don’t see the same salaries while playing in a league that generates higher revenues. The Bills wideout added his own tweet on Sunday morning.
With players like Jadeveon Clowney, Khalil Mack, Mike Evans, Taylor Lewan, Odell Beckham, Aaron Donald and Zack Martin coming up on extensions and Derek Carr already getting a big one, Watkins is right that the 2014 class is going to be studded with lucrative new deals in the near future. Watkins may get one before some of the others in the draft class after the Bills opted not to exercise their option on his 2018 contract, but, no matter how talented the draft class, it is hard to see a league with 53-plus players on each team catching up to the heights of NBA salaries.
NBA rosters have 15, NFL rosters have 53
More money, I’m fine with that. The problem every other sport has with high salaries is they’re all guaranteed no matter what. The NFL nailed it with being able to cut a player with little to no ramifications. Do you know how many NBA teams have given bad contracts out that they wish they could get out of. It happens all the time!
Should have stayed in school. Revenue does not = profit. The COSTS of an NFL team have to vastly outpace an NBA team. 53 on the roster, practice squad, larger stadiums (and staff), uniforms and equipment, even medical expenses – all are larger and more involved than NBA and 12 man rosters, smaller gyms, less intensive medical and equipment requirements etc.
But, if you strictly compare the big numbers you see for an NBA contract to NFL contracts, it is apples and oranges. There are far fewer players (420 vs 1698) splitting the NBA pie – 4 times more NFL players.
Let’s do some math. The NFL has income in the $13B range. The NBA in the $5.2 range.
The NFL there are 32 teams with 53 roster spots and the average salary is $2.1M. That is $3.56B in salary, or 27.4% of the income.
The NBA has 30 teams with an average of 14 roster spots filled and an average salary of $6.2M. That is $2.6B, or 50% of the income for the league.
So, clearly, the NBA players are getting a higher percentage of the league income.
But you can’t just compare the contract values and say “my league makes more money so our contracts should be bigger.”
Why can’t these guys understand that 53>15?
Someone should teach guys like this some basic math. Let’s say the average salary in the NBA is $10M (I’m just choosing an arbitrary number). That’s for roster sizes of 13 players. Due to the 53-man roster sizes in the NFL, that would reduce to an average of $2.45M per player for the same total dollar “pie”. Or, to put it another way, the NFL would need to have revenues over 4 times greater than the NBA to be able to give out the same average salary.
Couple that with the fact that the NBA is the sport that is most easily dominated by the ultra-elite talents (thereby rendering superstars more valuable relative to “star” and “good” players than in the NFL) AND is a sport in which it is safer to give out long term, guaranteed, contracts, and this is just how it has to be.
If these players don’t like it, they need to accept that they play the wrong sport. But they can’t just demand that they be paid like NBA players, because the numbers just wouldn’t work.
Hey, you picked the wrong sport Sammy. But I can imagine it’s very annoying seeing the marginal players in the NBA cash in guaranteed silly money 4 year deals @ 55-75 mil when future HOFers in football make that for a whole career if lucky.
Let’s see. NBA with 12 players/team, NFL over 60.
If every NFL team reaches the Salary Cap, they pay a total of $5.34 billion in Player Salary this year. If every NBA team meets the Salary Cap they will pay a total of $2.9 billion. The NFL as a whole, make A LOT more than the NBA. Roster size is the reason
That statement shows a basic lack of understanding of economics.
NBA plays far more games with far smaller rosters. They play in smaller venues that are less expensive to staff and operate, but due to the number of games have equal or higher overall attendance for a season.
teal379 says:
Jul 2, 2017 12:00 PM
Should have stayed in school. Revenue does not = profit. The COSTS of an NFL team have to vastly outpace an NBA team. 53 on the roster, practice squad, larger stadiums (and staff), uniforms and equipment, even medical expenses – all are larger and more involved than NBA and 12 man rosters, smaller gyms, less intensive medical and equipment requirements etc
Maybe you should have stayed in school. The CAN states that before any revenue is split with NFL players owners get over 1 billion dollars per year for operating expenses. It’s sickening that fans still stick up for owners that not only make it a habit of SCREWING over players but SCREWING over tax payers and fans. We just got through watching the Chargers, Raiders, and Rams move because their fan base wouldn’t pony up multiple millions for new stadiums yet you want us to believe that owners are spending all this money out their pockets. On top of that owners get incensed if a city it wants to fleece for a new stadium asks to see asses their books.
I don’t know how we got to the point of worshipping these rich owners like their some kind of God’s who can’t do wrong and somehow players are the greedy ones. When it comes to greed players are still swimming in the kiddie pool while the shark owners’ habitat is the ocean and people like you don’t even know it.
radioactivechimp says:
NBA rosters have 15, NFL rosters have 53
Facts never get in the way of a socialist’s mentality.
The NFL is also a more competitive product, due to the hard salary cap. Huge, fully-guaranteed contracts in MLB/NBA are negatives for the sport, not positives.
Ask Raiders fans how they liked being hamstrung by that JaMarcus Russell contract years after he quit. Or any number of teams that got into awful deals before the new CBA.