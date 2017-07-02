Sunday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on July 2, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

Finding cause for optimism about the Bills.

Some think the Dolphins got a steal with WR Isaiah Ford.

Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater has thought about life after football.

Jets CB Buster Skrine has found an unusual offseason sideline.

A review of Ravens rookie CB Marlon Humphrey’s offseason highlights.

Bengals WR Alex Erickson was back in his hometown to run a football camp.

When will the Browns settle on a starting quarterback?

TE Phazahn Odom hopes to stick with the Steelers after earning a contract during a tryout.

It’s impossible to preview the Texans without spending a lot of time talking about their quarterbacks.

Former Colts QB Jim Sorgi talked about shoulder rehab while current Colts QB Andrew Luck goes through it.

What should the expectations be for Jaguars rookie RB Leonard Fournette?

Titans CB Logan Ryan has taught Giants CB Eli Apple a few things.

Who are the best Broncos players to wear No. 26?

A look at what the John Dorsey firing says about Chiefs owner Clark Hunt.

Raiders rookies got a tour of Facebook.

The Chargers stepped in as a sponsor of the 58th annual Orange County All-Star Classic.

Setting some expectations for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s second season.

Will G Jessamen Dunker make the Giants roster?

Looking back at some memorable teams and players in Eagles history.

Scouting the top defenses the Redskins will face this season.

A positive review of the things Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky has been saying ahead of his rookie season.

T Cornelius Lucas is the tallest player on the Lions.

Packers K Mason Crosby is doing some commercial work for a hotel in the team’s new Titletown District.

Vikings rookie C/G Pat Elflein is following several other Wisconsin linemen into the NFL.

Down judge Phil McKinnely is a former Falcons player.

Former Panthers WR Muhsin Muhammad has moved into the private equity world.

Saints QB Drew Brees doesn’t have an NFL MVP award in his trophy case.

A look at past playoff trips in an attempt to project what the Buccaneers need to do to make it this season.

Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson wants to do more to help the team this season.

The new show about the Rams’ 2016 season shows players cared for former coach Jeff Fisher.

How does DT Quinton Dial fit in the remade 49ers defense?

Will the Seahawks’ offensive line keep them from having a strong season?