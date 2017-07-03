Brandon Williams: I need to get my sacks up

Posted by Josh Alper on July 3, 2017, 9:52 AM EDT

The Ravens made a big splash early in free agency when they re-signed defensive tackle Brandon Williams to a five-year deal worth up to $52.5 million.

Williams landed that contract after spending the last three years as a starter in Baltimore and making a big impact against opposing run games on a weekly basis. Williams would like to expand his portfolio now that he has a new deal.

Williams has 4.5 sacks over the course of his four-year NFL career and has usually been off the field on third downs as the Ravens went with other options to pressure quarterbacks. His goal is to change that in 2017.

“I need to get my sacks up,” Williams said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I need to get my pass-rushing up. I am excited. I just had a meeting with our D-line coach, Coach [Joe] Cullen yesterday, about me kind of fine-tuning. I have the run-stop. I could still work on it, obviously, but I’m more just trying to work on my pass rush, trying to get out there and do the best I can.”

Williams’ new contract makes it clear that the Ravens are happy with the player he’s been over the last few seasons. Adding a new wrinkle will only make for wider smiles in Baltimore.