Braves release former Chiefs DB Sanders Commings

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 3, 2017, 7:03 AM EDT

After a brief flourish, the former NFL player’s baseball career wasn’t working out so well, and he got cut.

Not Tim Tebow, the other one.

Former Chiefs cornerback Sanders Commings tweeted out that he had been released last night, after a short stint playing baseball attempt with the Braves organization.

“I’m just beginning my career,” he wrote. “I look forward to signing elsewhere.”

Playing for the advanced rookie-level Danville Braves, Commings played in just six games, and got 15 plate appearances. After getting two hits in his second start, he cooled off, and didn’t get another hit. He had a .154 batting average at the time of his release.

The 27-year-old hadn’t played baseball since high school. But he was good at it then, a 37th round draft pick of the Diamondbacks. He chose to play football at Georgia, and was drafted in the fifth round by the Chiefs, but injuries cut his career short there after two seasons.

The Braves signed him in February, giving him a $100,000 signing bonus (which is the same amount Tebow received from the Mets). We’ll see if he gets another chance, lacking the marketing buzz of other such crossover attempts.