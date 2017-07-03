Colin Kaepernick vacationing in Egypt with Marquise Goodwin

Posted by Charean Williams on July 3, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT

49ers general manager John Lynch said recently that Colin Kaepernick needs to reaffirm his commitment to football. Who knew the former 49ers quarterback was out of the country?

Kaepernick showed up in Instagram photos with 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin from Egypt.

From Goodwin’s Instagram account, the two went on guided tours dressed in traditional clothing. They are at the Temple of Philae in Aswan and the Temple of Horus in Edfu.

In one photo, Goodwin comments that Kaepernick looks like a young Jesus. Kaepernick’s tennis shoes, of course, are visible in the photo.

There is no word when the two will return to the country.

Photo via Marquise Goodwin on Instagram