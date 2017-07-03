Dak Prescott positioned to cash in off the field

Posted by Charean Williams on July 3, 2017, 2:55 PM EDT

Dak Prescott made $450,000 in base salary last season and is scheduled to make $540,000 this season. He’s vastly underpaid based on his rookie season, meaning he can make more money off the field than from the Cowboys.

Other than a contract with Adidas, Prescott turned down endorsement deals last year in making it known he wanted to concentrate on football. During the offseason, though, Prescott has taken advantage of his newfound celebrity as quarterback of the Cowboys.

As Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News points out, Prescott had sponsorship banners hanging everywhere at his three recent youth football camps. He also has mentions on his Twitter account of Nicholas Air, a private air travel service, Welch’s Fruit Snacks and Adidas. A photo shows him in his No. 4 jersey holding a Pepsi in one hand and a Tostitos bag in the other. Campbell’s Chunky Soup recently announced it had signed Prescott.

Prescott hired ProSource Sports Management, an agency located in his home state, in Monroe, La., and outsourced some of the marketing to Peter Miller of Jabez Marketing Group. Walter Jones Jr., part of Prescott’s management team at ProSource, makes it clear Prescott still has his focus on football, calling Prescott’s day job “the train.”

“We knew he was capable of doing what he was doing, but no one had any idea this would happen as fast as it did,” Jones told Hairopoulos. “There were sponsors lining up for the opportunity to work with Dak. We got a great marketing guy, and he knew that he probably needed to wait, to see how things panned out before he decided to go with a particular sponsor. . . . A lot of these people tracked his performance in [training] camp, on and off the field. They kind of knew that he could be that guy. They were positioning themselves.”