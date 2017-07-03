Darren McFadden confirms relatives among those shot in Little Rock

Posted by Charean Williams on July 3, 2017, 10:38 PM EDT

Darren McFadden released a statement Monday night, hours after video was released of him at the scene of the nightclub shooting in Little Rock early Saturday morning.

“The other night, while at home, I received a call from my nephew that there was a shooting at the club where he and some of my relatives were. He told me that he got shot, many other people were shot and that some of my relatives were among those shot. Out of concern for all of the people affected by this horrible tragedy, I went down to the scene to check on my relatives and to offer any help I could.

“I appreciate all of the people who have reached out to check in on my family. We all appreciate your kind words and prayers. At this time, I am asking people to respect the privacy of my family and their medical status.

“Finally, I want to again send my thoughts and prayers to all those affected by the shooting.”

Arkansasmatters.com, a website run by two Little Rock TV stations, reported that three of McFadden’s relatives were shot at the Power Ultra Lounge. McFadden’s mother identified the three relatives as Marvell Harris (23), Wallace Muhammad (35), and Marquette Muhammad (16), per arkansasmatters.com.

Twenty-five people were wounded by gunshots, and three others were harmed while trying to escape.