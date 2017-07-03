DeAngelo Williams proves the risks of wrestling are real

Veteran running back DeAngelo Williams, who has proven again and again that the tank still isn’t empty, tried his hand (or maybe I should say his face) at wrestling over the weekend. It could have gone horribly wrong for him.
Williams, participating in something called Slammiversary XV, capped the tag-team match by climbing to the top rope and jumping from the turnbuckle. Unlike old-school wrestling, where guys like the late Randy Savage would simply land on a waiting opponent in the middle of the ring, DeAngelo’s target was laying atop a folding table.
So Williams hit the body on the table with his torso, and his head went past the table and slammed onto the mat. Williams literally could have broken his neck.
“This is what happens when it’s real and people think it’s fake,” Williams said on Twitter, posting the video of the climb, jump, landing, and eventual pin. “But the money is real.”
As much as I hated hearing it from my dad when I was a kid, much of wrestling is fake. The outcome has been determined before the match begins, and the punching (which used to accompany a loud stomp that supplied the sound of the blow) and kicking doesn’t have nearly the impact that it would in the alley behind a bar.
But the stunts are real, and the risk of serious injury is always present. While it’s unclear how Williams was supposed to properly land when jumping onto a large human laying a flimsy portable table, it’s safe to assume he wasn’t supposed to take a header onto the mat.
So, yes, the danger is real. Perhaps even more real than it is in the NFL, which could still come calling for Williams once injuries to other tailbacks inevitably occur.
Are you implying that a properly executed Stone Cold Stunner DOESN’T leave someone temporarily paralyzed but has no lingering or long term effects? Blasphemy
Keep Pounding
That’s why professionals do it. It’s very easy to hurt yourself or your opponent. Especially doing the high flying stuff.
I saw the fall.. i know he covered that up like a pro.. i just hope he is ok.
wrestling is scripted…the outcome is pre-determinded ..
Surprised his contract does not have language in it that forbids this kind of foolishness.
Not a good idea. Remember what happened when Rocky got in the ring with Thunder Lips? If I remember correctly, not only did he lose his manager Mickey, it was also part of the reason he lost that next bout with Clubber Lang!
Spoiler alert – movies and TV shows are fake also. There is not a camera crew following Dexter Morgan around.
Pro wrestling and people over the age of 14….I’ll just never understand.
I always looked at it as live stunt men
Super dangerous
Not a good idea. Remember what happened when Rocky got in the ring with Thunder Lips? If I remember correctly, not only did he lose his manager Mickey, it was also part of the reason he lost that next bout with Clubber Lang!
————-
The Ultimate Male vs The Ultimate Meatball.
I think the most disturbing thing about this story is that there appear to have been I, II, III, IV, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, XIII and XIV previous “Slammiverary” matches. Who you gonna call when DeAngeMania runs wild?
Im not sure who Deangelo Williams was wrestling but he deserves a tremendous amount of credit. In a profession like pro wrestling it is extremely dangerous to get in the ring with someone who isnt a professional. The risk of injury has to increase 10 fold.
bobthebillsfan says:
Jul 3, 2017 9:19 AM
Surprised his contract does not have language in it that forbids this kind of foolishness.
——-
William is currently a free agent
shadywarrior says:
Jul 3, 2017 9:28 AM
Pro wrestling and people over the age of 14….I’ll just never understand.
_______________________________________
Judgmental people… I’ll just never understand.
I’ll always remember the big boot from the top rope from Sid Vicious on WCW.
Youtube that shiz…
Yes… it is a choreographed soap opera with some ‘action’.
I used to watch all the time. I used to backyard wrestle with a homemade ring.
The danger is real and football players should probably stay out of the ring, to protect their investment (and the teams investment) because the NFL is better entertainment, probably not pre-determined outcomes, and more money
(Unless you are The Rock, HHH, John Cena type star)
I loved watching wrestling when I was a young kid. But that’s the point – I was just a young kid who didn’t really understand what sports or fair competition, or rules, meant. In fact, it’s a scary thought but as a 5yr old I had as much appreciation of those things as Roger Goodell does today.