Drew Brees can break Brett Favre’s career completions record in 2017

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 3, 2017, 10:20 AM EDT

When Brett Favre retired after 20 NFL seasons, he owned the career record for completions, with 6,300, a total that looked out of reach for any active player. But the record is now within reach of Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who could break the record this season.

With 5,836 career completions, Brees is behind only Peyton Manning (6,125) and Favre. If Brees completes 465 passes this season, he’ll break Favre’s record. That’s definitely doable for Brees, who completed 471 passes last year.

The 38-year-old Brees also has a good chance of breaking Manning’s records for career yards and touchdowns, although he’ll need two more seasons to do that: He’s 5,829 yards behind Manning and 74 touchdowns behind Manning.

If he has two more good years, then by the time Brees turns 40 he will own all of the major NFL career passing records. For as good as fans know Brees is, he may actually be underrated as one of the all-time greats.