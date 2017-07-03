Drew Brees can break Brett Favre’s career completions record in 2017

When Brett Favre retired after 20 NFL seasons, he owned the career record for completions, with 6,300, a total that looked out of reach for any active player. But the record is now within reach of Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who could break the record this season.
With 5,836 career completions, Brees is behind only Peyton Manning (6,125) and Favre. If Brees completes 465 passes this season, he’ll break Favre’s record. That’s definitely doable for Brees, who completed 471 passes last year.
The 38-year-old Brees also has a good chance of breaking Manning’s records for career yards and touchdowns, although he’ll need two more seasons to do that: He’s 5,829 yards behind Manning and 74 touchdowns behind Manning.
If he has two more good years, then by the time Brees turns 40 he will own all of the major NFL career passing records. For as good as fans know Brees is, he may actually be underrated as one of the all-time greats.
brees is a lot more concerned with
records than trying to win super bowls
Favre will hate this! lol Go Brees! 🙂
He’ll get his completions as long as he’s not throwing to A pee.
Horrible team around him year after year and he continues to go for 4000+ yards and 30+ touchdowns…year after year after year.
Incredible to think that San Diego managed to get Brees and LaDainian Tomlinson in the same draft, and didn’t really do squat with ’em.
He is unfortunately the 3rd best QB of the era.
Favre played a good portion of his career under the pre-Polian rules changes and also played in a very cold weather city and outdoors. It should be no surprise that his records will be broken, but it’s unfair to say that Brees’ career is as good as Favre’s was.
And he did all of this without the aid of super star receivers and after having one arm almost torn off in San Diego.
Completion records mean nothing anymore. You can’t touch the receivers, and you can’t even breathe on the QB’s. QB’s routinely throw as many as 60 passes a game now. If they only complete half of them, that’s still 30 of them.
Drew Brees has been an excellent QB during his career. But he’s never been as good as Brett Favre was in his prime.
Drew Brees has been a HOF lock for some time now, but not sure it’s wise to put him on the short list of all-time QB greats. It’s much easier for NFL passing offenses today, as compared with 20 years ago or more. From restrictions put on defenses, to flimsy player safety rules, everything has been done to help teams throw the football. If Elway, Marino, etc. were playing under today’s rules, there’s no doubt their individual numbers would have increased. And if Brees had to compete when hits weren’t called as much, and defensive backs were allowed more contact with receivers, his numbers would decline.
If Dan Marino played in this era,no one , and I’ll repeat ,no one ,would come close to the records he would have set.
Inflated dome stats vs NFC south defenses. Sux on the road in cold.
So…..Aaron Rodgers is NOWHERE close to the top ten all time, and he is always called, “a future hall of famer”.
Drew Brees is already within the top ten and you can’t even utter the phrase?
Drew Breez is a first ballot hall of famer. Much more so than Rodgers.
Fact:
No one will EVER break Favre’s career interception record. It will stand forever. His TD to pick ratio was 3:2
None of the top passers have gotten close to that bad.
He is under-rated, but also benefited from the rule changes.
Certainly a top 20 QB of all-time.
And one Superbowl ring, both Favre and Brees will share that into eternity.
Brees is great, and a HOFer. But to say he is “underrated” actually overrates him, by ignoring the context of his career.
The vast majority of Brees’s career has come since rule adjustments opened up the passing game; that has helped EVERY QB, and I don’t think we yet realize by how much (for example, Eli Manning’s career totals are quite gaudy, despite his limitations). The Rivers/Eli/Roethlisberger trio is the next that will pop some eyes given that they have played almost entirely in the “passing” NFL, and it will only get more extreme from there (e.g. Matthew Stafford).
Brees has now spent more than a decade with the Saints, meaning on turf, indoors, and playing in the system of a coach that helps increase QB numbers. The team also has had no issue with Brees airing it out constantly, even in blowouts.
So while the totals are impressive, they are as much as testament to health and help as they are to Brees. Plus, QB TOTALS are far, far less important than QB QUALITY. The latter is the way to judge a QB, and by that measure Brees is quite efficient despite the high volume and is just a bit too turnover and bad-stretch prone to be at the Rodgers/Brady level. That’s where he belongs, and where he is usually placed. PROPERLY RATED.