Former NFL player finds better career with Secret Service

Posted by Charean Williams on July 3, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT

Kevin Youngblood might be the NFL’s version of Moonlight Graham. Youngblood played only one regular-season NFL game, for the Falcons in 2006, producing no statistics. The receiver was inactive a week later before being released.

Youngblood, though, has had a better second career working at the White House as a member of the Secret Service.

Youngblood, 36, has spent the past nine years serving as an officer of the U.S. Secret Service Uniform Division, which is in charge of providing protection and security for federal grounds, including the one at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

“Football helped me a lot with going through two-a-day minicamps, and protection work is a lot like the offensive line where we make sure our job does not get interrupted,” Youngblood said, via The Charleston (S.C.) Post and Courier.

Youngblood bounced around the NFL for parts of four seasons after graduating from Clemson in 2003. He spent time with the Falcons, Panthers and Bucs, and then played one season for the Georgia Force in the Arena Football League.

While watching television one night, Youngblood saw a story about the Secret Service that piqued his interest. He contacted former Clemson player Billy Davis, who had spent nearly two decades with the Secret Service.

“I knew that I couldn’t play football the rest of my life and I wanted to settle down and stay in one place,” Youngblood said. “I was ready to start the next chapter of my life.”