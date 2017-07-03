Gabe Jackson “very appreciative” to Raiders

Posted by Charean Williams on July 3, 2017, 3:56 PM EDT

Gabe Jackson said he was “a little nervous” at making the switch to the right side last year, but it seems to have worked out just fine for the Raiders offensive guard. Jackson, who spent his first two seasons at left guard, signed a five-year, $56 million deal with the Raiders last week.

The deal was finalized while Jackson was in Las Vegas for a teammate’s bachelor party. The irony of the location was not lost on Jackson.

The $11.2 million per year average makes Jackson the third-highest paid guard in the league behind Cleveland’s Kevin Zeitler ($12 million) and Jackson’s teammate, Kelechi Osemele ($11.7 million).

“I’m very appreciative they thought that much of me to keep me there, and keep me wearing Silver and Black for at least five more years,” Jackson said, via Jimmy Durkin of Bay Area Sports Group.

Jackson said he plans to spend his newfound riches on land in Mississippi, where he eventually plans to build his offseason home.