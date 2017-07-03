Gabe Jackson “very appreciative” to Raiders

Gabe Jackson said he was “a little nervous” at making the switch to the right side last year, but it seems to have worked out just fine for the Raiders offensive guard. Jackson, who spent his first two seasons at left guard, signed a five-year, $56 million deal with the Raiders last week.
The deal was finalized while Jackson was in Las Vegas for a teammate’s bachelor party. The irony of the location was not lost on Jackson.
The $11.2 million per year average makes Jackson the third-highest paid guard in the league behind Cleveland’s Kevin Zeitler ($12 million) and Jackson’s teammate, Kelechi Osemele ($11.7 million).
“I’m very appreciative they thought that much of me to keep me there, and keep me wearing Silver and Black for at least five more years,” Jackson said, via Jimmy Durkin of Bay Area Sports Group.
Jackson said he plans to spend his newfound riches on land in Mississippi, where he eventually plans to build his offseason home.
Chiefs D Lineman Chris Jones is going to Own Gabe jackson for many years to come.
Big Gabe in the house!!
Congrats Big Gabe another building block from the class of 2014. Another great young man who has helped turn the Raiders toxic culture around a total 180 degrees. Raider Nation the one and only!!!!!
He should be able to buy the whole state of Mississippi for
56 million.
Do you have something to back up this claim?
Because the last time I checked nobody has owned Gabe Jackson
And that’s why we paid him so I hope you have enjoyed your brief stint at the top of the division because soon those memories you have of last year will be the only fond Chiefs memories you will have Raider Nation out.